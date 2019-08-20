Petronas celebrates unity at 45th anniversary bash

PETRONAS launched its latest WebFilm titled “UNI” together with Malaysians counting down the upcoming National and Malaysia Day celebrations at PETRONAS’ 45th Anniversary Celebration concert at The Plaza, Petronas Twin Towers, KLCC on Aug 17.

The webfilm screened at the event revolves around life in a university campus that represents a “mini Malaysia”, with different races, languages and values, which also reflects Petronas’ “Anugerah Kita” festivities theme for 2019, about the abundance of blessings enjoyed by Malaysians.

UNI tells the story of two young men entering university life; the shy Roger Junior Buang from Sabah and the more outgoing Rizwan from Kedah. As Roger struggles to adjust to campus life, Rizwan sees him as an easy target for bullying.

Playing the “antagonist” Rizwan, Jalimasari Salleh explained that he can relate to certain parts of his character, being a college student himself. While Elvin Romeo a YouTuber who creates his own content, said playing Roger and working on an actual film production was a fun experience.

“The webfilm explores our colourful dynamics as a multicultural society and how at times, it seems like our differences appear to overwhelm us. Yet, at the end of the day, it is those differences that actually bring us closer together.

“Today is the day PETRONAS turns 45 and we are celebrating our journey with all Malaysians because we would not be here today without the trust and support from all Malaysians,” said Petronas Strategic Communications group senior general manager Zahariah Abdul Rahman.

Themed #BersamaMerentasZaman and #OurTimeTogether, the concert on Aug 17 featured Malaysia’s top 45 artistes from the past four decades that includes Amy Search, Ella, Jaclyn Victor, M Nasir and Ruffedge among others.

Additionally, Petronas’ first Time Travel Truck will be continuing its voyage to 22 different locations across 10 states until Sept 14. Visitors stand a chance to receive limited edition anniversary enamel pins if they participate in activities at the truck.