Congratulations to winners of “Simpan, Labur dan Menang”, a campaign launched in August 2018 by Pelaburan Hartanah Berhad (PHB) and Maybank Asset Management Sdn Bhd (MAM). The winners comprised:

* Prof. Datuk Mohd Fadzil Abdul Rahman from Sarawak who won the first prize of 200,000 AHB units;

* Noor Suzana Embong from Trengganu who won 100,000 AHB units; and

* Mohammad Amirul Aiman Azman from Johor, and Akaun Remaja holder, who won 50,000 AHB units.

The campaign was aimed at promoting and increasing investments in Amanah Hartanah Bumiputera (AHB) - the country’s first shariah-compliant real estate-backed unit trust fund in Malaysia, which was set up in 2010.

PHB’s Group Managing Director, Datuk Mahmud Fauzi Muda presented the prizes and congratulated the winners. He also prasied them on their commitment for investing and financial planning especially since this unique opportunity presents the holders a chance to invest in high value prime real estate without coming up with a large capital overlay.

“We hope this has been a rewarding experience for you, and hope this will serve as an inspiration for other Bumiputera investors and Bumiputera parents, to start early in saving for their children.

“AHB should be a rpeferred scheme for Bumiputera investors as it promotes shariah-compliant investments as well as an important ‘Affirmative Action track’ to raise Bumiputera ownership in commercial real estate in the country,” said Mahmud Fauzi.

Despite the challenges in the property market in Malaysia over the past years, he said recent demand for AHB units has been encouraging. The fund was said to have paid out an approximate RM1.14 billion in dividends to its Bumiputera investors over the last eight years. It has also managed to keep within a reasonably constant range of between 5.8% to 7.5% per annum, nett of zakat.

“PHB now owns over eight million square feet of commercial property assets. We have 22 buildings all over Malaysia comprising office buildings, specialist hospitals, shopping malls and logistic warehouses - a total asset worth approximately RM10.3 billion,” he concluded.

For more information, visit www.phb.com.my