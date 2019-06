PHILIP Morris (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (PMM), a country affiliate of Philip Morris International (PMI), recently won the Malaysia Best Employer Brand Awards 2019, and was also the only company to be recognised for the Diversity Impact Award.

Held in April, the award ceremony was attended by over 70 HR practitioners representing diverse industries and multi-national companies in Malaysia and was jointly organised by the Employer Branding Institute, the World HRD Congress and Stars of the Industry Group, supported by the Malaysian Institute of Human Resource Management (MIHRM) as a strategic partner and was endorsed by the Asian Confederation of Businesses.

The awards acknowledged more than 60 organisations in Malaysia that demonstrated excellence in building their brands and identities as employers of choice, as shown in their innovative human resource practices, polices and strategies.

As the company transforms to become a smoke-free technology leader in this rapidly- changing 21st century, PMM recognises that its talented and forward-thinking employees is the key driver of success needed to drive innovation and contribute to PMI’s vision of a smoke-free future.

“Our achievement in winning two key categories out of 18 enables us to raise the bar in building our corporate presence and reputation as an employer of choice and one that recognises gender balance – the two essential qualities which are necessary for us to drive our smoke-free vision,” said managing director Kang Tae Koo.

Earlier in March this year, PMM was also recognised as the first company in the country to obtain the EQUAL-SALARY certification from independent, not-for-profit, EQUAL- SALARY Foundation. The EQUAL-SALARY certification validates PMM as an employer that pays men and women equally for equivalent work, and advances the company’s efforts to achieve gender balance throughout its organisation.