TO celebrate its 20th anniversary, Plaza Low Yat held a grand prize draw in August to reward lucky shoppers with the latest electronic gadgets.

On Sept 14, the shopping centre held a prize giving ceremony where four winners received their prizes from Plaza Low Yat’s assistant general manager Elaine Liew.

Grand prize winner Ng Aik Koon walked away with a brand new Proton Iriz 1.3L while second prize winner Chin Pik Yee received a Samsung Galaxy A80, and Balqis Ismail who came in third took home a Sony 43 inch HD Smart TV. The consolation prize of a Huawei Mediapad T5 went to Siew Kam Soon.

To participate in the draw, shoppers had to spend a minimum of RM300 in a single or two combined receipts from Plaza Low Yat, bbpark, The Federal Kuala Lumpur & Arcade and The Capitol Hotel from Aug 1 to 31.

“Plaza Low Yat was able to achieve success throughout the past 20 years thanks to the unwavering support of our dear shoppers. With plenty of new and exciting things in the works, we strive to provide the public with the ultimate digital lifestyle shopping experience,” said Liew.

Other activity segments that were organised to reward shoppers include “Grab N’ Go” – a special segment where participants were selected from the grand prize draw entries, which entitled them to win the latest electronic gadgets.

The 20th anniversary celebrations also included a stage performance featuring local entertainers Ayda Jebat, Khai Bahar, Namewee and Priscilla Abby. Other outdoor activities included a pasar malam selling a variety of local food and the Plaza Low Yat Candid Moments Photography Contest that was held earlier in July. The top three winners received cash prizes of RM1,000, RM500 and RM300 respectively, while 10 consolation prize winners received a Think Tank Bag.

Since its opening in 1999, Plaza Low Yat has successfully positioned itself as a unique shopping destination that focuses on tech related products and services. The mall is strategically located within the Bukit Bintang shopping belt right in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle.