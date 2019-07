PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) emerged as the winner of the Asia Pacific StrategicRISK Award in the Risk Programme in the recent Annual Conference Risk Forum 2019 in Singapore.

The StrategicRISK Award winners were independently judged by a panel of hand-picked risk experts. The winners were judged on their risk programme meeting the changing needs of the organisation and how it was effectively embedded within the company’s DNA.

“I am truly proud of PLUS for winning this award. It is a clear testament of our team’s ability to engineer a robust risk management system. Their commitment and sacrifices are evident as we were picked as the winner over leading world class organisations like Singapore’s Changi, which is the world’s most awarded airport and Bangkok’s Thai Union, a global seafood leader in the finals. This award is dedicated to everyone in PLUS,” said PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail.

“The key factor that placed PLUS ahead of the other candidates is the authenticity of their approach. PLUS demonstrated that they not only understand risk management theatrically, but truly believed in it and are actively applying it,” said the executive publisher of StrategicRISK in Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific, William Sanders.

He said the Asia-Pacific Awards are an important way to recognise and reward organisations and individuals who can demonstrate they have gone the extra mile in 2018 to introduce or improve their risk management strategies in the region.

PLUS’ head of Risk and Compliance Satpal Singh, said the company’s leadership team believe in driving a strong risk, integrity and comprehensive safety culture companywide which reflects their commitment in enforcing risk management principles in the daily lives of employees, even beyond work.