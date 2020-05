BIG Loyalty celebrates Hari Raya by bringing back its popular “Points Catcher” game on its app and giving away 7.7 million BIG Points to reward its members.

From now until May 29, BIG Members can log in to the BIG Loyalty app to play the game which is inspired by the claw machine – players need to manoeuvre the claw and pick a Raya emoticon that contains various denominations of BIG Points with the highest being 888 BIG Points. BIG Members are encouraged to log in to the game every day during the 10-day campaign period as there is a daily BIG Points multiplier in the game which will increase and multiply the BIG Points won on that particular day. Level of multiplier increases every day when members log in consecutively and play every day.

In late April, BIG Loyalty released its newly revamped app with additional features to give BIG Members more choices to use their BIG Points beyond flights and travel. BIG Members can now use their BIG Points to redeem BIG Deals - a variety of lifestyle vouchers ranging from F&B and shopping to services and entertainment.

In conjunction with Raya celebration, BIG Loyalty is offering “BIG Raya Deals” with *50% off promo and *RM1 deals where members can redeem with just 125 BIG Points, including offers from Huawei, Caring Pharmacy, Hermo, Potboy, Dome Cafe, dahmakan, MPHOnline, Photobook, Pixajoy and Flower Chimp. Members who have insufficient BIG Points can conveniently buy BIG Points as a top up within the app to complete their redemption.

Spencer Lee, CEO of BIGLIFE Sdn Bhd said, “Hari Raya this year will not be the same as previous years. With social distancing, most people would be glued to their devices to stay connected with their loved ones. We hope the “Points Catcher” mobile game can add some fun to the celebrations and that BIG Members can use the free BIG Points from the game to redeem their favourite deals on the BIG Loyalty app.”

BIG Points have evolved from just loyalty points into a digital currency. BIG Members can earn BIG Points when they shop with over 300 partners including online portals, offline stores, financial institutions and more. BIG Members can also earn BIG Points on daily expenses by using the AirAsia Credit Card. As part of the Raya promo, BIG Members can enjoy **RM200 Cashback and **5,000 Bonus BIG Points when they apply for the AirAsia Credit Card before June 30 on www.airasiacards.com

