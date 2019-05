PREMIERE Hotel recently hosted a iftar event for several families from Kampung Johan Setia and Port Klang as part of the hotel’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative for the month of Ramadan.

During the event on May 7, 2019, the families were treated to a scrumptious iftar buffet dinner at the Buzz Cafe.

Also present at the get-together, were the management team of Premiere Hotel and its associates.

Guests at the event were entertained with a medley of popular Malay and English songs by local band Asimilasi Musikal.

During his speech, hotel manager Christopher Chan said the annual CSR event had become a tradition for Premiere Hotel.

“We believe that it is our responsibility to make the continuous effort in building ties with the community, in particular, the needy ones, by lending them a helping hand,” he said.

Chan also distributed duit raya, groceries and toiletries worth RM2,000 to the families who attended the iftar event.

A few days before the start of Ramadan, Premiere Hotel also distributed bubur lambuk to the local community and highway users at the KESAS Kemuning Toll Plaza.

“Our Bubur Lambuk has received positive feedback from Facebook users,” quipped Chan, who said it was a new and improved recipe from the hotel’s executive chef Noor Hisham.