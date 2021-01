ENVIRONMENTAL sustainability is one of the important agendas in the development of the community and the country. Its importance also crosses the global level when the United Nations (UN) supports the implementation through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

In support of the SDG initiative, the Management and Science University (MSU) and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage Malaysia (JPS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in August last year to continue their collaboration with the launch of the “MSU SG Damansara National River Trail Project”.

Present at the programme were the Ministry of Environment and Water secretary-general Datuk Seri Ir. Dr Zaini Ujang and MSU president Prof Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukri Ab. Yajid. Also in attendance were the senior management of MSU, Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA), JPS, and the National Hydraulic Research Institute of Malaysia (NAHRIM).

The MoU between MSU and JPS encompasses research, development, and innovation in hydrology and water resources, management of rivers and their corridors, including consultation and advice in skills and training, as well as production and publication of high-impact journals.

“MSU SG Damansara National River Trail Project” focuses on supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 15 - Life on Land. The pilot project consists of environmental appreciation development activities planned along the Sg Damansara trail.

For the first phase, 15 development projects will be implemented within a year. It covers the four kilometre stretch behind the campus and university hospitals. This includes jogging trails, walkways, and recreation areas for the community, entrepreneurship projects, and the cultivation of medicinal plants. It involves the participation of lecturers, students, and the local community.

More than 300 volunteers from MSU, KASA, JPS staff as well as students and alumni participated in the ‘gotong-royong’ cleaning activity around Sg Damansara.

The highlight of the project was the planting of Weeping Willows (Salix Babylonica) by Zaini and Mohd Shukri.

MSU has been carrying out environmental-themed activities in support of the SDG initiative. Among these projects are the “MSU Environmental and Sustainability Project (MESP): MSU My Mountain Project” in Gunung Nuang, Selangor; “Eco-Marine, MSU My Coral” project in Teluk Geluk, Terengganu; and “The Largest Mudball-Throwing Event of River Revival” which was recorded in The Malaysia Book of Records.

The implementation of these activities has been listed as among the top 401+ universities in the world in the Times Higher Education University Impact Ranking 2020 for supporting UN initiatives in achieving sustainable development goals.