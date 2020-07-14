Protecting our defence forces

FULFILLING its brand commitment of being Always There For You, 7-Eleven Malaysia, the number one standalone convenience store chain in the country contributed disposable face masks and hand sanitisers worth RM40,000 to the Ministry of Defence Malaysia (MINDEF) in support of the ministry’s efforts in combating the Covid-19 outbreak.

7-Eleven Malaysia executive director Tan U-Ming said, “This contribution is a token of our appreciation and gratitude to the front-line military personnel who have been diligent in carrying out their duties throughout this pandemic. We are extremely grateful to these heroes who have dedicated their lives and worked tirelessly to keep our community protected and safe.”

Apart from the current contribution, past philanthropic initiatives specifically in support during the pandemic include contributions of saliva sample collection kits to the Ministry of Health Malaysia, essential supplies distribution to the less-fortunate groups, from the elderly homes to children orphanages, the visually-impaired community and the rural poverty among others totalling more than RM300,000.

