ANSA Kuala Lumpur and Berjaya Hotels & Resorts (BHR) recently embarked on a corporate social responsibility (CSR) visit to Rumah Kebajikan Baitul Ehsan Al-Khairi, an orphanage for young girls.

Upon arrival, the team were greeted by the founder of the orphanage Haji Omar Ab.Ghani and 40 girls aged 6 to 20 years old who live at the home.

The team of 30 volunteers who visited the home, divided themselves into two groups, upon arrival, one group helped to repair damaged items around the home, while the second group bonded with the girls and entertained them with arts and crafts activities which included a colouring competition and designing a CSR poster.

Besides helping to repair a leaking ceiling and repainting the walls, they also put up blackout curtains in the bedroom and repaired the broken tiles in the room.

The day’s activities concluded with a sumptuous lunch at noon. Before departing, the group donated essential grocery items to the home to meet their daily needs.

Berjaya Hotels & Resorts’ head of Commercial Mondi Mecja, said he hoped that there would be more awareness on the plight of underprivileged children in Kuala Lumpur.

“The joint efforts of ANSA Kuala Lumpur and BHR have created a positive experience for the orphans and we hope to continue our relationship with the orphanage in the future,” he said.

The home was founded in 2008 by Haji Omar and his wife Ummi Azizah Saad, to provide shelter for orphaned young girls.