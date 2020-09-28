SURAYATI and her mother, Norisah used to walk three hours and carry 16 buckets of water daily from their village well for their family’s use. The groundwater would reek with an unbearable odour. Yet, the family had no other choice, as their village, Kampung Terubing 2 in Pahang had neither piped water nor electricity supply.

According to Malaysia’s Department of Statistics, 53% of Orang Asli communities do not have access to piped water. Besides lack of access to clean water, the Orang Asli, like other underserved communities in Malaysia, are at higher risk of waterborne and water-washed diseases.

Infant mortality is reported to be double the national figure while parasitic infections are as high as 90% in certain Orang Asli communities. It has been identified that the lack of access to clean water supply is the key contributor to the problem of household food insecurity among these communities.

Recognising clean water as a basic human right, the government and public sector is committed to continuous efforts to ensure that all rakyat have access to this basic necessity. Besides the main infrastructure provided by the public sector, addressing far-reaching water issues also requires the support of the private sector for synergy.

Since 2017, Coway Malaysia’s CSR initiative – Happy Water Project has been an oasis for the country’s Orang Asli communities. It is, in fact, the first water purifier company to embark on such a long-term community effort.

Now, in its fourth instalment, Coway, as a Life Care Company continues its efforts in providing clean and safe water to the communities in need across the country. By the end of 2020, Coway’s Happy Water Project will benefit a total of about 700 Orang Asli families! Despite the challenges, Coway remains committed and on track to achieve its five-year target of ensuring 1,000 Orang Asli families are given access to clean water by the end of 2021.

Coway’s efforts are aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goal 6 which emphasises the importance of clean water and sanitation. This will ensure that more families, like Surayati’s who have received a similar facility from Coway, will be able to enjoy access to clean water.

As a global business organisation, Coway believes in making a positive impact on communities in which they operate. The company is addressing the issue of water scarcity and water poverty which is not unique to Malaysia as it affects more than 40% of the global population. These numbers are predicted to escalate with increasing global temperatures.

For the third consecutive year, Coway Malaysia is partnering with Global Peace Foundation Malaysia, empowering each Orang Asli family through its Water, Sanitisation and Hygiene (WASH) Training programme. The programme includes activities to promote proper handwashing, teeth-brushing, and a healthy diet.