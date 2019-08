PUBLIC Bank Berhad (PBB) once again emerged as one of the top performers at the Malaysian e-Payments Excellence Awards (MEEA) 2019 last month.

The bank secured four awards for its outstanding contribution towards the growth of Malaysia’s e-payment ecosystem.

The MEEA is organised annually by Payments Network System (M) Sdn Bhd (PayNet) to recognise the outstanding achievements of banks, businesses and government agencies that have contributed significantly towards excellence, innovation and growth in electronic payments in Malaysia.

The accolades awarded to PBB were: Top JomPAY Acquirer, Best MyDebit Bank, Top MyDebit Acquirer and Outstanding Contribution to MyDebit.

The awards were given out by Bank Negara Malaysia assistant governor Adnan Zaylani Mohd Zahid. On hand to receive the awards on behalf of PBB was its managing director Tay Ah Lek.

For the third year running, PBB was recognised as the Best MyDebit Bank in Malaysia, and retained the Outstanding Contribution award for MyDebit and the Top MyDebit Acquirer Award.

The awards won by PBB are a direct result of the bank’s strong bundling of innovative e-Payment channels with stable infrastructure to provide the best support to e-Payments under a reliable, safe and secured environment.

PBB will continue to provide full support to boost the country’s migration to electronic payments by launching more e-Payment initiatives and continuously enhancing its digital banking platform to improve customer experience.

To further accelerate the growth of cashless payments in the country, PBB had on July 17 soft launched the Malaysia’s National QR Standard known as DuitNow QR with PayNet. PBB is the first bank to adopt the standard.

Through DuitNow QR, users can make payment from any participating banks or e-Wallets mobile apps. Merchants would only need to display one QR Code, the DuitNow QR, to accept payments, as opposed to the current practice of displaying multiple proprietary QR codes at payment counters.