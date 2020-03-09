Pushing the empowerment of women

For the third year in succession, AirAsia’s #GirlsCanDoAnything - a campaign focused on equality with a suite of purpose-driven programmes designed to support women from all walks of life. This campaign reflects AirAsia’s commitment to the importance of social sustainability centred around the empowerment of women, both within the group business operations and in wider local communities.

“AirAsia is fully committed to sustainability that goes beyond just the environment. Social well-being is an integral part of sustainable development, and this includes providing equal opportunities, regardless of race, social background, and gender. We are striving to play our part and make a positive social impact on all our stakeholders,” said AirAsia Group Government Relations, Global Affairs and Sustainability Head Shasha Ridzam.

AirAsia Group President of RedBeat Ventures, Aireen Omar said: “Inclusion & Diversity are essential to AirAsia’s business and digital transformation. We are on a mission to empower and support women, both within and outside of AirAsia.

Two of the internal programmes are Project Girls for Girls (G4G) and a girls’ support platform.

Conceptualised at Harvard Kennedy School in 2016, G4G was born with a clear vision to help young women develop the courage, vision, and skills to take on public leadership by mobilising female leaders to inspire and support the next generation to play a greater role in leadership.

Through an exclusive collaboration with the Malaysia chapter of Project G4G, AirAsia kickstarts a mentorship circle that is open to all female Allstars, where ten aspiring young women will be selected to join a seven week programme run by trained mentors covering seven modules and topics including leadership, arts of communications, negotiation skills, to name a few.

Meanwhile, the support platform is a curated internal support programme for female Allstars. The programme focuses on pairing trailblazing and inspiring female mentors with mentees through various touchpoints, and the platform will see meaningful conversations exchange and serve as an inspiration to build women’s capability at the workplace and outside of work.

A career comeback scheme is further set to be introduced in Q4 to support and assist women who sacrificed their careers for beloved families, targeting women with career gaps of at least a year. Under this scheme, participants can look forward to guidance on essential and useful workplace skills for career advancement including CV writing, interview know-how as well as career tips from AirAsia female leaders.

Another external initiative organised in partnership with Google, “empowerHER” is based on Google’s Women Will programme and it focuses on digital programmes for the economic empowerment for women across the world.

Targeting 150 female participants, the initiative addresses the gaps in information and empowerment to help where women are being excluded with a comprehensive one-day workshop seeks to aid women to be better equipped with digital literacy, entrepreneurship and leadership skills.

AirAsia Group RedBeat Ventures President Aireen Omar added that AirAsia rides on the inclusive and open culture that is practiced and coupled with the company’s strategic investments in the digital and technology space that it hopes to bring positive change for the girls and women.