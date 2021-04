Jigsaw puzzles are making a comeback as the new tool to combat stress and anxiety during this pandemic. It is therapeutic, calming and a great family activity for those of us who are stuck indoors.

Inspired to turn everyday products into something extraordinary, Michelle Alice Tan and Abby Chung founded Pico Olo, a pattern house based in Kuala Lumpur. Pico Olo currently sells an array of modern art printed products such as home decor, stationery and games. Their recent launch of jigsaw puzzles are now catching the attention of the art-savvy crowd. Whether by designing themselves or by collaborating with local artists, their jigsaw puzzles seek to make art more interactive and accessible.

Pico Olo’s latest jigsaw puzzle, cheekily referred to as “By The Kuih”, is a stylish and colourful presentation of our favourite kuih, playfully juxtaposed within a punchy and bright setting. This new puzzle brings together some of the most-well loved local treats, offering a cornucopia of visual pleasures.

Pico Olo “By The Kuih” jigsaw puzzle is available on www.picoolo.com