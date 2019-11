THE Sunway Medical Centre Velocity (SMCV) opened in September, equipped with state-of-the-art laser treatment machines.

During a recent media tour of the facility, SMCV chief executive officer Choo Voon Chee said that the 240-bed, six operation theatre facility had already seen 5,000 patients pass through its doors.

The strategically located hospital is a part of the integrated development of Sunway Velocity which includes a hotel, residential and commercial buildings, a college and a mall.

Choo also heralded the facility’s Dermatology Unit, in which SMCV had invested in devices worth RM1.36 million.

He said: “Sunway Medical is committed to bringing quality medical care to the community and these new machines will enable Sunway Medical Centre Velocity to treat an extensive range of dermatological conditions safely and efficiently.

“We at SMCV believe in doing more than just diagnosing and treating ailments. We feel that it is important for us to provide better choice, care and value to enable our patients to look after their health and well-being.

“After all, self-care is essential to healthcare.”

SMVC is the first and only medical centre in Malaysia to own the Candela PicoWay, a highly efficient picosecond laser, which is generally used to treat benign pigmented lesions (dark spots).

Two other machines of note at the facility include the GentleYAG laser, which is primarily used to treat unwanted or abnormal blood vessels in the skin; while the MORE-XEL Scanning device has a fractional CO 2 laser used to treat acne scars and skin abrasions and help with skin rejuvenation.

During the media tour, consultant dermatologist Dr. Irene Lee Chew Kek gave a demonstration of how laser treatment is done at the facility.

Members of the media also had the opportunity to view the latest machines and equipment, the new beds at the hospital which were imported from Japan and the special beds for delivery rooms.

They were also given a chance to visit the different types of rooms and facilities within the 10-storey building, and were even given a tour of the Accident and Emergency Department, conveniently located next to the CT Scan room.

Choo explained: “Our focus on cardiology and women’s health, as well as offering top-of-the-line medical services, is also in line with the government’s efforts to solidify Malaysia’s position as the preferred destination for health tourism in Asean for oncology, cardiology and fertility treatment.

“We look forward to helping promote the country as a health and wellness destination.”

The media was also given a briefing by the hospital’s doctors and specialists about the advanced technology used to detect eye diseases in adults, as well as the special techniques and equipment used to treat children, and the new technology at its Catheterisation Lab.

The comprehensive tertiary care private hospital also has Inpatient and Outpatient Care, 24-hour Emergency services, various physician specialist clinics, diagnostic imaging facilities and medical and surgical capabilities.

The team of consultants and surgeons on its roster includes cardiologists, gastroenterologist, gynaecologist, opthalmologist, orthopaedics and paediatricians, most of whom run specialist clinics on weekdays and Saturdays.

The hospital’s emergency medical services include an ambulance service and CPR guidance via telephone.