DURING the fasting month of Ramadan, the most anticipated and awaited time of the day is of course breaking fast with family, friends and loved ones. With the extended movement control order implementation till the May 12, many F&B outlets, including hotels have set up Ramadan promotions just for you to enjoy at the comfort of your own home.

Even with the recent announcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO), eateries still have yet chosen to not receive any dine-in customers for the sake of their well-being and safety and those with dine-in customers have very limited seats to cater to the public as social distancing is still in practice.

What better way to have a spread or better yet a feast of your favourite local, Asian, Western or even fusion cuisine for your break fast from participating hotels, restaurants and local Ramadan bazaars with their extended services in delivery and takeaway. Menu and prices ranges differently according to each premises but all at an affordable price and guaranteed satisfaction. This will definitely make up for not being able to go out and dine.

Since Ramadan is all about kindness and sharing, here we have a list of eateries in Selangor that offers delivery, takeaway or drive-thru services throughout this CMCO period. Various mouth-watering food selection and refreshing beverages are being prepared for their customers all at a great deal! A perfect time to experience gastro-tourism by just staying in. So, nestle away at home and let the festivity come to you.

Ramadan promotion for Hotels and Convention Centres in Selangor

Enjoy sumptuous dishes that are packed with flavours brought to you by hotel restaurants and coffee houses in Selangor. Below is the list of participating hotels with Ramadan promotions for you and your family to savour. Catch this amazing deals now at:

1) Concorde Hotel Shah Alam

2) Best Western i-City Shah Alam

3) Grand Bluewave Hotel Shah Alam

4) De Palma Hotel Shah Alam

5) Shah Alam Convention Centre (SACC)

6) Premiere Klang Hotel

7) Amverton Golf Cove, Resort

8) Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel

9) Armada Hotel Petaling Jaya

10) Hilton Petaling Jaya

11) Royale Chulan, The Curve Petaling Jaya

12) Crystal Crown Hotel Petaling Jaya

13) One World Hotel Petaling Jaya

14) Eastin Hotel Petaling Jaya

15) Ibis Styles Kuala Lumpur Sri Damansara

16) De Palma Hotel, Ampang

17) Mövenpick Hotel and Convention Centre KLIA

18) Sama Sama Hotel KLIA

19) Cyberview Resort & Spa

20) Palm Garden Hotel IOI Resort

21) Hotel Seri Malaysia Bagan Lalang

22) Holiday Villa Hotel & Conference Centre Subang

23) The Saujana Hotel

24) Dorsett Grand Subang

25) Empire Hotel Subang

26) Sunway Resort Hotel

Ramadan promotion for restaurants with delivery and takeaway services in Selangor

Be blown away by special deals and packages for your iftar this Ramadan brought to you by local eateries here in Selangor. Simply visit their website, social media pages or go on food delivery app to find the best Ramadan deals you can get!

Shah Alam

Restoran Aroma Hijrah - https://www.facebook.com/aroma.hijrah/

Ombak Kitchen - https://www.facebook.com/ombakkitchen/

Mohd Chan Shah Alam - https://mohdchan.com.my/delivery/

Hayaki Shah Alam – Grab Food

Homst Shah Alam – Grab Food

Ampang Jaya

Qasar Balqis Restaurant – https://www.facebook.com/qasarbalqisrestaurant/

Sweetree – https://www.facebook.com/swtree.sweetree/

Restoran Razma – https://www.facebook.com/suziscornerampang/

Suzi’s Corner – https://www.facebook.com/suziscornerampang/

Royal Hadramawt Ampang – https://www.facebook.com/suziscornerampang/

Dragon Thai Restaurant – https://www.facebook.com/dragonthai.restaurant/

Nong & Jimmy Thai – https://www.facebook.com/NongJimmyThaiBBQ/

Kawd Ampang Waterfront – https://www.facebook.com/kawdofficial/

The Hut – https://www.facebook.com/thehutcafe2017/

The Sultani Flamingo Hotel - https://www.facebook.com/thesultani/

T’Mor Place – https://www.facebook.com/TmorPlace/

Big Eat Kitchen – https://www.facebook.com/bigeatrotijohn/

Me’Nate Ampang – https://www.facebook.com/menatesteakhub/

Restoran Nelayan Ampang – https://www.facebook.com/restorannelayanampang/

Restoran Emak Engku – https://www.facebook.com/Restoran.emakengku/

Restoran & Katering Selera Bonda – https://www.facebook.com/jomselerabonda/

Gombak

Block Café – https://www.instagram.com/p/B_why-Jjp1g/

Zazi’s Kitchen – https://www.instagram.com/p/B_o94NxlZUd/

Petite Shay’s Cafe & Cakes – https://www.instagram.com/p/B_wkJFNFuup/

Subang Jaya

Upstairs Café SS12, Subang Jaya – https://www.instagram.com/p/B-8eWUNpAa8/

Good Friends Café – https://www.instagram.com/goodfriendscafe/

Jibril SS15 – https://www.instagram.com/p/B_UdMm8FMtn/

Food by Fat Cat – https://www.instagram.com/p/B_w1x9Dpl4I/7

Garage 51 – https://www.instagram.com/p/B_uKJ-hAnQR/

Brot'z N.19 Lifestyle Café – https://www.instagram.com/p/B-6hEpCJjvA/

New Chapter by The Owls Café – https://www.instagram.com/p/B_t3HNcpMSm/

Meteora Café – https://www.instagram.com/p/B-ggYMIp4UA/

Sepang

Salam Noodles – https://www.instagram.com/p/B_vBAHkHtek/

Glaze Eatery – https://www.instagram.com/p/B_WUFk4Jf75/

Giggles & Geeks – https://www.instagram.com/p/B-HC47Tn8ra/

Restoran Sebulek – https://www.instagram.com/p/B_cvLd4JOJh/

Cendol Day Café – https://www.instagram.com/p/B_rdePzj_K-/

Chubbies Café – https://www.instagram.com/p/B95yQiFJZCG/

Klang

Din Tomyam – https://www.facebook.com/Dintomyamseafoods/

Marissa Yong Tau Fu – https://www.facebook.com/606747082827108/

Restoran Rahmat Tan – https://www.facebook.com/restoranrahmattanpulauindah/

Al-Fateh Steamboat & Grill Kg. Jawa – https://www.facebook.com/restoranalfateh/

Restoran KITAGI-Kambing Bakar – https://www.facebook.com/restorankitagi/

Sabak Bernam

Warung Lalapan – https://www.facebook.com/WarongLalapanSungaiBesar/

Cendol Atok Sungai Besar – https://www.facebook.com/pages/Cendol-atok-Sungai-besar/

Lazat Station – https://www.facebook.com/lazatstationsgb/

Nasi Arab A-Z – https://www.facebook.com/tempahnasiarab/

Kuala Langat

Dapur Mama Food Service – https://www.dapurmamalot17.com/

Katering Selera 7 – https://www.facebook.com/selera7/

Morib Station – https://www.facebook.com/moribstationbanting/

Kuala Selangor

Restaurant Marimogo – https://www.facebook.com/marimogo.hq/

Restaurant Barracuda – https://www.facebook.com/restoranbarracuda/

Hulu Langat

Suka Sucre Bistro – https://www.facebook.com/sukasucrebistro/

Burger Bakar Abang Burn – https://www.facebook.com/abangburn/

Ramadan e-bazaar in Selangor

Missing the local chaos and festive of the annual Ramadan bazaar? Fret not, as you can have your local Ramadan bites and kuih fixed through ordering online and have them delivered right to your doorstep.

Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI) has also initiated an e-Kitchen Bazaar through several channels. Its collaboration with Grab services allow users to access to Ramadan deals on their mobile phones through https://www.grab.com/my/blog/introducing-grab-e-kitchen/ .

Locations that offer Grab e-Kitchen services are – Ampang, Bangi, Batu Caves, Damansara /TTDI, Klang, Petaling Jaya, Puchong, Semenyih, Sepang, Seri Kembangan and also Subang Jaya. Another platform to help businesses and also customers are the Platform Selangor on https://www.plats.com.my/ which offers similar features with Grab.

For more of your local must-have during break fasting, you can head over to the links below which also offers a selection of e-bazaars located in Selangor.

Subang Jaya - https://www.facebook.com/groups/SJRamadhan/

Kelana Jaya - https://www.facebook.com/groups/682700455605040/

Puchong - https://www.facebook.com/groups/251517999340364/

Bangi - https://www.facebook.com/groups/899549530474230/

Ampang - https://www.facebook.com/groups/228480245190291/

Shah Alam - https://www.facebook.com/groups/213001013346661/

Sungai Buloh - https://www.facebook.com/groups/2944110872343769/

Grab this opportunity to have the convenience of having your favourite dishes at home for iftar this Ramadan. Take a pick at what suits your palate and have them delivered straight to you or better yet gift them to your family and friends and let them be reminded that you are thinking of them even when you are apart.

The listed restaurants are only the recommendations from Tourism Selangor. For more information and a comprehensive listing, please log on to the official website of Tourism Selangor at Selangor.Travel.