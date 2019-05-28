Raya joy for orphans and stateless children

THE Sunway Group recently hosted some 300 orphans from around Selangor and stateless children from Sekolah Jalinan Bimbingan Kasih for a fun-filled day of activities in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya celebration.

Some of the children are from four orphanages in the state, while the other half are from Sekolah Bimbingan Jalinan Kasih, a school set up for stateless children by the Ministry of Education. The children were specially selected by the Selangor Youth Community (SAY Community) and Yayasan Islam Darul Ehsan (YIDE).

As part of the month-long #SunwayForGood Raya Cheer 2019 initiative, the programme aims to reach 11,520 underserved Malaysians from the B40 group. This was done through the distribution of 7,000 packets of bubur lambuk, installation of eight rice automated teller machines (ATM) with more than 8,000kg of rice, various iftar barakah sessions, and packed food distribution to the homeless and those in the B40 group in Kuala Lumpur, Perak, Penang and Johor.

“To ensure that we are reaching out to those who need it the most, we work with various partners to identify the beneficiaries of the #SunwayForGood Raya Cheer outreach across the nation. In total, the effort will involve more than 450 volunteers from the Sunway Group,” said the group’s Brand Marketing and Communications senior general manager Jane Poh.

Following a shopping spree at AEON, where they selected their baju raya, the children were brought by volunteers to the Sunway Resort Hotel and Spa for a “Food Heroes game session”, where they were educated on sustainable food consumption and practical ways to reduce food wastage.

The children were then treated to a special iftar meal with Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who is the Selangor Youth Association Patron.

At the end of the evening, Tengku Amir Shah and Sunway Group’s top management sent off the children with duit raya, prayer mats and cookies, completing the day for them.