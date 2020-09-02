Ready for a sweet syrup

ALL sweet syrup lovers, take note! Central Sugars Refinery Sdn Bhd (CSR) has launched its latest innovation, Golden Syrup, a perfect complement and topping for pancakes, waffles and desserts, as well as for cooking sweet or savoury dishes, at the Sabayon restaurant at 51st floor, EQ Hotel on Aug 26.

The amber-coloured Golden Syrup, which is made from the caramelisation of inverted syrup, is thick like honey and comes in two sizes – an easy-to-use 350g bottle (PET Plastic Bottle) for household use at a recommended retail price (RRP) of RM4.90, and a 25kg can (Jerry Can Plastic) for industrial use at RM145.

Sweet syrup lovers can grab their own bottle today, available on the shelves of 13 hypermarkets and supermarkets, namely Giant, Aeon, Jaya Grocer, Lulu, Econsave, Hero, NSK Group, TF Value, CS Brothers, Matahari and others.

At the launch event, CSR’s director of commercial Ahmad Farid Kamarudin spoke about Golden Syrup.

“We are very excited about our latest innovation from CSR. This is in line with our vision to continuously innovate and evolve to provide customers with more sugar choices (options) that would meet their everyday needs,” said Ahmad Farid.

“Golden Syrup is an innovation that can be used in many recipes, and it will not affect the taste of the finished product. Modern Taste and Food Services would be the market channels for this product as our target users are households, bakers and chefs.”

He added that CSR will continue to innovate to provide more sugar options for customers.

Also present at the launch of Golden Syrup were CSR’s executive chairman Datuk Bakry Hamzah and chief operating officer Victor Ng Chin Wei. The event was hosted by local celebrity AC Mizal, also known as Datuk Mizal Zaini.

Golden Syrup comes after two years since the launch of one of the most popular products of CSR, the Better Brown brand, a low glycemic sugar.

A pride of CSR, Better Brown has tasted sweet success by achieving 33% of the brown sugar market share in the modern trade category.