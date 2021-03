GENTING Cruise Lines and Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) plans to restart cruises in Penang with Star Cruises, offering Langkawi itineraries beginning May 13, at the start of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Holidays on Star Cruises’ Star Pisces cruise ship, which can accommodate up to 1,600 passengers.

The proposed Langkawi cruises will comprise of two-night “Langkawi Escape” and a series of one-night “Straits of Malacca” Cruises. Star Pisces will become the first ship to resume sailing in Malaysia and one of the few in the world, contributing to the growth of tourism in Penang and Pulau Langkawi.

“Like all Malaysians, we have been eagerly looking forward to another vacation alternative during this period when overseas travel is not permitted,” said Cynthia Lee, VP for Genting Cruise Lines in Malaysia.

“The new Langkawi itineraries will provide Malaysians the opportunity to enjoy the pleasures of cruising again and will bring much-needed benefits to the local workforce, airlines, restaurants, retailers and hotels for pre- and post-cruise stays in Penang and Langkawi.”

“Cruise services have always been the cornerstone in Penang. With the persistent issue of the Covid-19 pandemic that has curbed domestic tourism, supporting the Genting Cruise Lines on ensuring safe and comfortable cruise trips is important to jumpstart the local cruise sector. As such, we will work closely with Genting Cruise Lines to relaunch the cruise trips with safety in mind and without sacrificing safety and quality,” said Datuk’ Sasedharan Vasudevan, CEO of Penang Port Sdn Bhd.

“We hope with this synergy we can witness higher standards of quality for the cruise services sector and revitalise the domestic tourism industry.”

Importantly, the resumption of cruises will revitalise the ailing travel agent sector which has been adversely affected by the pandemic and provide employment opportunities for more citizens.

Cruise resumption will benefit the whole value chain related to goods, services and materials associated with cruise operations, which Genting Cruise Lines has been advocating as part of its guiding principle in rebuilding the cruise economy for each of the homeports where cruise operations can re- start.

-> The thrill of travelling returns

Malaysian guests will be able to enjoy a brand-new vacation option that will take the regular “stay-cation” concept and turn it into a “Super Seacation” experience to take advantage of the invigorating sea air and sunshine. These new “Super Seacations” will combine the multitude of dining, leisure and recreation facilities on board the ship with engaging experiences that will keep guests of all ages entertained throughout their journey. Initially operating at a reduced capacity, all activities on board will be organised in accordance with permitted group sizes – specific to each activity – in line with the prevailing national policy, and measures will be in place to discourage close contact between groups.