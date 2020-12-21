READY TO PLAY?

THE anticipation to PLAY is finally over! The recentannouncement by various Government ministries on the lifting up of restrictions, Sunway Theme Parks is awaiting to PLAY with all of you again in both Sunway Lagoon and Sunway Lost World Of Tambun. Both parks have been closed for more than 2 months due to its pre-emptive measures and compliance with the Government’s anti-pandemic measures.

Exceptional State Of Play

With the scheduled opening of Sunway Lagoon and Sunway Lost World Of Tambun on 19 December, Sunway Theme Parks is debuting its State Of Play, introducing a new way to PLAY with heightened S.O.Ps well above the standards implemented by the Ministry Of Health (MOH) in its 132 acres theme parks combined. This will offer a glimpse to the region on what PLAY looks like in these times.

In conjunction with its parks’ opening, both brands will launch Season’s Screaming in Sunway Lagoon and the swashbuckling Pirate’s Adventure in Sunway Lost World Of Tambun offering immersive outdoor experiences while providing significantly enhanced safety and health measures.

“During the CMCO, our team have been reimagining the idea of PLAY and recreating trust for our guests in a vast outdoor environment. As we continue to navigate the terrains of this global pandemic, our Theme Parks will relentlessly provide the best experience possible to our guests. This reopening of both our parks will also power up our Nation’s economic recovery with domestic travel.” Said Calvin Ho, Executive Director of Sunway Theme Parks. “We’ve been keeping tabs on our social media platforms and we know how much they’ve been looking forward to return to our parks, and our team is excited to serve them again. Sunway Theme Parks is safe and this will reinspire people to come to both Sunway Lagoon and Sunway Lost World Of Tambun.”

Recognizing the health and safety procedures introduced by the Government, both parks has stepped up with the following health and safety measures while re-opening with a 50% capacity:

Staff:

Staff are required to fill a digital self-declaration form which was introduced group wide.

All staff are required to have their body temperature taken.

All staff are required to be disinfected via the parks’ disinfectant chambers.

All staff are required to wear face masks.

All Frontline staff are required to wear an additional face shield.

Staff on duty at high touch points area are required to wear an additional face shield and

gloves.

Physical distancing distancing at stations, locker rooms, washrooms and high contact areas.

Cutlery and eating utensils are sterilized before use.

Flexi screens are introduced in all high contact counters.

Guests and guest’s area:

Guests are encouraged to pre-purchase their entrance tickets and accommodation bookings

via online.

Guests will have their body temperature taken prior to entry to parks.

Guests are required to go through the parks’ disinfectant chambers.

Physical distancing is introduced at queue lines and rides.

Sanitizers will be available for guests use.

Wearing of face masks are required.

All high touch points area are sanitized regularly.

Accommodation at Lost World Hotel and Sunway Lost World Of Tambun are thoroughly

sanitized before guests’ check-ins.

Partial closure of high traffic spaces and elimination of high touch exhibits.

For more information, kindly visit www.sunwaylagoon.com and www.sunwaylostworldoftambun.com.