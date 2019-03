REALME Malaysia has released its realme 3 smartphone and is offering an exclusive discount for the product in conjunction with Lazada’s seventh birthday sale on March 27, 2019.

The company’s brand manager for Malaysia, Tiffany Beh, said the realme series has already sold more than five million units worldwide.

“As the latest product in the realme series, realme 3 leads the charge for the brand into 2019 and builds on the success of realme 2, realme 2 Pro and realme C1.

Lazada Malaysia’s chief business officer Sherry Tan said having realme onboard for Lazada’s seventh birthday sale gives shoppers access to mobile products at attractive prices.

“We are happy that realme has chosen to continue their rapid growth in the Malaysian market by partnering with Lazada,” she said.

The products has several upgraded features that makes it more user friendly and provides for a seamless browsing experience.

The upgrades include:

- Stronger processing power.

- Reduced power consumption.

- Long battery life.

- Nightscape mode which enhances the camera’s usability in extremely dark conditions.

- The Chroma Boost mode which increases the overall dynamic range of photos, reveals richer details in highlights and shadows, and gives a more balanced exposure.

- A selfie algorithm that accurately retouches skin, eye, hair and other details through 296 facial recognition points, and users can also adjust the beauty degree according to his or her preferences.

- Easy-to-use functions catering to different needs of users in different regions of the world. For instance, the desktop app drawer allows users to store less-used apps in the drawer according to their personal preferences.

- realme 3 has improved over 20 system functions based on user suggestions and feedback to improve ease-of-use comprehensively.

Local watercolour artist Joee Cheong has designed limited edition exclusive phone cases for the realme 3, titled “Galaxy Inspired Collection”, the phone cases are the artist’s creative interpretation of the galaxy, based on the phone’s gradient design. The cases are available, as a gift for 50 lucky customers, who purchase the realme 3.

The realme 3 is available in two versions - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. It comes in three colours - Classic Black, Dynamic Black and Radiant Blue.