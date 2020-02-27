Recognising the value of teachers

Back for the fourth year, McDonald’s Malaysia’s Anugerah Guru Inspirasi (AGI) is calling for nomination submissions nationwide starting from today until Mar 30. Malaysians can share stories about how teachers have inspired them or their children to succeed and fulfil their potential, to accomplish more than they thought was possible.

In the lead up to the National Teachers’ Day on May 16 May, AGI is giving Malaysians an opportunity to shine the spotlight on their inspirational teachers that often go beyond their call of duty.

The award will be given to 25 of the most inspiring teachers and each will receive RM5,000 in cash, a trophy, a sash, and a certificate of recognition at a ceremony organised by their respective schools in conjunction with Teachers’ Day.

Malaysians who nominate the awarded recipients will also be receiving RM200 worth of McDonald’s gift vouchers.

“Anugerah Guru Inspirasi as part of #McDSayangCikgu. It is all about appreciating, celebrating, and recognising the efforts of our teachers, who we believe are instrumental not just for the academic growth of children but for their personal growth as well,” said McDonald’s Malaysia Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Melati Abdul Hai

“A teacher who has a positive influence on a student can set off a chain reaction that goes far beyond the classroom. McDonald’s Malaysia is committed to making sure teachers know they are appreciated and hope to inspire more people to find small ways to make a big difference.”

Alongside AGI, McDonald’s has also given away free meals on Teacher’s Day, organised annual motivational seminars to equip them with new skills and even host Teachers’ Day parties at the company’s fast food outlets.

To nominate a teacher, follow these steps:

> Step 1 – Visit https://www.mcdonalds.com.my/en/anugerahguruinspirasi

> Step 2 – Write about how the chosen teacher has inspired you, in Bahasa Malaysia, English or Mandarin

> Step 3 – Add any supporting photos or videos (optional)

Any students, parents or teaching fraternities can nominate teachers that meet the criteria as outlined on the website. The nominated teachers must be a Malaysian citizen and should currently be teaching in any government or private school within Malaysia.

The winners will be chosen by a panel of expert judges based on a number of criteria including but not limited to improving the academic performance of the students, employing innovative and out-of-the-box methods of teaching, going beyond the call of duty and making a lasting positive impact on students.

For more information, visit https://www.mcdonalds.com.my/en/anugerahguruinspirasi/terms-conditions