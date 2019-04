THIS is for real......realme Malaysia, a smartphone targeted at young consumers, sold a record 500 units of its latest model - realme 3 in three minutes during Lazada’s recent 7th Birthday Sale.

In total, consumers snapped up 2,000 units of the latest model during the sale period.

“We are delighted that realme 3 was well-received by Malaysians and we are confident that sales will increase exponentially, as more and more Malaysians get to experience the power and style that realme has to offer,” said realme Malaysia’s brand manager Tiffany Teh.

She added that this is a true testament to the fact that Malaysian consumers are receptive to good value deals like the realme 3.

Launched on March 21, the realme 3 has become the ‘talk of the town’ for its competitive specifications and affordable pricing, making it a must-have smartphone for value-seekers.

The smartphone has a gorgeous 3D Gradient Unibody design, powerful MediaTek Helio P60 processor, 13MP + 2 MP dual cameras with Nightscape and Chroma Boost modes, 4230 mAh battery and Colour OS 6.0.

The realme brand is “proud to be young”, and is dedicated in creating high-quality experiences. The brand was established on May 4, 2018, which is celebrated as National Youth Day in China, by its founder Sky Li.

If you missed out on the sale, there is another upcoming sale on April 4. To celebrate the incredible achievement, realme 3 (3GB RAM + 32GB ROM) will be on sale at Lazada at a special price of RM549.