THE rain did not deter the enthusiam of the 8,000-strong crowd at the Watsons #GetActive Fest held at Sunway Lagoon’s Surf Beach on Oct 19.

Led by Zumba instructors Alex Phang and Deno Au, the crowd enthuciastically participated in the fitness routine with some donning rain coats and others covering their heads with towels to protect from the rain.

Continuing the success of the previous year’s Watsons Move Your Body Zumba event, which was the largest Zumba gathering in Malaysia, this year’s event garnered more support from Zumba fans.

This year’s #GetActive Fest saw the introduction of Strong by Zumba, a revolutionary high-intensity workout using the tempo of music to get the body moving into high gear with push-ups, and other high impact moves – that’s synced to music.

The crowd consisting of families, teenagers and senior citizens wearing Watsons’ signature black t-shirt with the words “Be Strong” specially designed for the event, started arriving at the Surf Beach as early as 4pm.

The atmosphere was like a carnival of sorts with the Fitness Bazaar and Fitness Arcade, where participants had an opportunity to learn about health and wellness and try their luck at winning prizes at the games booths lined up along the Surf Beach.

The event was graced by Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong who gamely joined in the Zumba session together with Watsons managing director Caryn Loh.

“With Strong by Zumba, we hope to promote healthy living and position Watsons as the ideal healthy and beauty shopping destination.

“Zumba is not only a total workout for the body but a social activity as well, which brings people closer together in a community which attributes to its popularity globally.

Last Saturday’s event marks the sixth year of the #GetActive Fest organised by Watsons to promote an active lifestyle through physical exercise in a fun yet simple way.