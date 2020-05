BIG Loyalty recently released its newly revamped mobile app with additional features to give BIG Members more choices to use their BIG Points beyond flights and travel.

The enriched app offers BIG Members the flexibility of using their BIG Points for BIG Deals – a variety of lifestyle vouchers which can be redeemed directly on the app using BIG Points. This marks another milestone for BIG Loyalty’s transformation from an airline loyalty programme to a comprehensive lifestyle platform, as the company celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

BIG Members will now be able to use their BIG Points to redeem their favourite everyday deals while enjoying savings on over 100 deals ranging from F&B and shopping to services and entertainment.

In conjunction with the newly revamped app, those who download or login to the BIG Loyalty app between May 4 and May 31 will receive 125 FREE BIG Points* with a total of 1,500,000 BIG Points up for grabs throughout the campaign period. There will also be 50% off promo and RM1 deals where members can redeem with just 125 BIG Points, including offers from Huawei, Caring Pharmacy, Hermo, Potboy, Dome Cafe, dahmakan, Hungry, MPHOnline, Photobook, Pixajoy and Flower Chimp.

Spencer Lee, CEO of BIGLIFE Sdn Bhd said, “BIG Points have evolved from just loyalty points into a digital currency, this is part of our continuous efforts to create more value for BIG Points and to offer freedom as well as a better experience for our members to utilise their BIG Points.

“BIG Points are universal and borderless, now the points earned are not just limited to redeeming for flights but can also be redeemed for lifestyle purposes. To date, there are over 13 billion BIG Points in our members’ accounts. This presents a huge opportunity for businesses to tap into our ecosystem and offer their products and services to our member base of over 26 million. We will continue to push boundaries, expand our offerings and enhance our member experience to create more meaningful value to our members as well as our partners,” added Lee.

Brands who are interested to work with BIG Loyalty can email at commercial.my@airasiabig.com.

BIG Deals is now available for members in Malaysia and soon will be available in Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines.

Deals redeemed will be in the form of e-vouchers, which can be used at partner merchants’ offline or online stores. In addition, the app enables a points purchase option for members who have insufficient BIG Points, making it easier for members to convert their points into savings by using points to offset some cost of a purchase.

During this holy month of Ramadan, BIG Members also have the opportunity to donate their BIG Points through “Give With Ikhlas”, a public digital donation initiative. Members can redeem cash donation vouchers and 100% of the donation will go directly towards the cause, which will use the funds to feed the less fortunate and frontliners whilst supporting local businesses.

With the newly enhanced app, BIG Loyalty aims for BIG Members to be more active in earning and using their BIG Points. The app is also designed to provide members the convenience to manage their points - check transaction history, points balance, points expiry, and use them to redeem the best travel and lifestyle deals, all at their fingertips.

New features such as points transfer, points sharing among family members and blockchain-based points conversion on the BIG Xchange platform will be available soon.

BIG Deals’ participating partner brands include the following:

Food & Beverage

Baskin Robbins, Nando’s, Texas Chicken, Dome Cafe, Teppanyaki, The Black Whale, Santan, Durian Hill

Shopping

adidas, ZALORA, Lazada, HappyFresh, Hermo, MPHOnline, Potboy, Caring Pharmacy

Services

Eat Cake Today, dahmakan, Flower Chimp, GrabFood, Hungry, Photobook, Pixajoy, Smartbite

Entertainment

iflix, Razer Gold

Donation

IKHLAS

For more information on BIG Points, download the BIG Loyalty app or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

*Terms and conditions apply.