Refresh yourself with Starbucks summer beverages!

Indulge in the all-new Starbucks Summer Refreshers and other new seasonal delicacies

Refresh, relax and repeat with the new #Boldlyrefreshing Starbucks Refreshers. – ALL PIX BY HAZIQUE ZAIRILL/THESUN

STARBUCKS Malaysia recently unveiled a brand new summer menu, which features a fairly spectacular array of interesting new items, with the goal of enlightening your day and helping you be your boldest self this summer. Introducing the all-new Strawberry Açai With Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers and Pink Drink With Strawberry Açai Starbucks Refreshers, with a lively, fruity, and savoury tone for this warm summer season. Also making a comeback to the menu is the Starbucks Oatmilk Cocoa Macchiato, which is perfect for those who still want a touch of chocolate on their hot summer days.

The berrylicious Strawberry Açai with lemonade was created to beat the heat of summer. This handcrafted beverage consists of a scrumptious mixture of fruit juice with strawberry and aca overtones, a lovely zing of citrusy lemonade, and green coffee essence. Each sip is accompanied by a lovely strawberry slice. Another cold beverage to beat the heat is the blush Pink Drink with Strawberry Açai, which is a handcrafted blend of sweet coconut milk, tart fruit juice, and actual strawberry bits. Aside from the drinks, Starbucks has also added their best desserts to the menu, including the returning all-time favourite, Chocolate Lava Cake, and the Absolute Coffee Cake. Indulge your sweet tooth and satisfy your chocolate craving with the Chocolate Lava Cake, consisting of molten cocoa lava and an incredible assortment of fluffy and colourful mini marshmallows. Those who prefer coffee should choose the Absolute Coffee Cake and a cup of hot coffee to accompany it. This cake is richly stacked with coffee pudding, coffee cream, and Swiss butter cream. This cake is perfect for high tea because it is creamy but not excessively so.

Additionally, Starbucks offers its coffee enthusiasts the opportunity to experience the Starbucks Voyage Blend 2022 whole bean coffee as part of its seasonal celebration of all things refreshing. This fruity and sugary mix also makes a bold statement regarding the future of sustainable coffee. Separated by oceans, coffees from Rwanda, West Java, and Peru are combined to showcase three exceptional areas. These outstanding beans are woven into a new coffee mix. Each sip honours the delicate and profound relationship between humans, the planet, and coffee. Apart from that, Starbucks has also released brand new bottles and tumblers. Doubt as Starbucks Eco-Camping Merchandise Collection 2022.