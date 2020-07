FOR months now, millions of athletes worldwide have been wrestling with the challenges of working out under stay-at-home orders, and wondering whether they should wear a face mask if training in public or outside. Debates continue to swirl over how best to stay healthy outside of the home and when to train with a face mask.

Today, Under Armour has a solution.

The UA Sportsmask is a reusable, water-resistant performance face mask designed for maximum breathability by Under Armour’s innovation team in record time. This first-of-its-kind mask functions to reduce the spread of respiratory droplets by the wearer. The top of the mask features a moldable nose-bridge to help secure it in place and mitigate airflow to the eyes, helping to prevent glasses from fogging. It can also be washed and dried, making it more eco-friendly than many single-use, disposable options.

As part of the launch, Under Armour will be distributing the UA Sportsmask to student athletes in its hometown locations across the globe. This is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to protect the health and well-being of all athletes, who are diligently waiting and preparing for the full return of sports.

The UA Sportsmask is available at all Under Armour brand houses in August.