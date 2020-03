Towards the collaborative fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Spectrum Outdoor and theSun will be joining hands to display the steps Malaysians will have to take after returning home from either buying essential items trips during this movement control order (MCO) period.

These key steps to preserving life and eliminating the virus’ threat will be displayed on Spectrum Outdoor’s Blinq Digital Boards along these locations:

1. North South Experessway (NSE) KM306.9 Serdang

2. Grand Saga Highway KM13.0

3. SS2 – LDP

4. KL Tower, Jalan P.Ramlee

5. Jalan Tun Razak, Pusat Darah Negara

6. Ampang MRR2

7. MRR2 Kepong

8. Sg. Besi towards Toll Plaza

9. Gama, Penang