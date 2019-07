SEVERAL journalists braved frigid temperatures during Resorts World Genting’s Sub-Zero Challenge, with some coming out on top over the rest.

“Life is all about challenges and I hope our media friends enjoyed this unique challenge here today. We have taken this to a new extreme by turning it into a polar region for the Sub-Zero Challenge,” said Resorts Communication and Public Relations vice president Katherine Chew.

In three and a half hours, most of the contestants had dropped out, citing the act of continuing to stay in such an extreme temperature to be unbearable. A little while later, three hours and 49 minutes in the cold proved too much for the remaining five, all who came out of Snow World with a solid proposal; split their winnings.

“Our hands and feet started cramping, we couldn’t feel our face anymore and we had to come to a conclusion. All of us stood in a circle to discuss the best possible way to all come out as winners. So we decided to split our prizes. Some decided to take home the trophies while others decided to opt for the hotel stay. It was a win-win for everyone” said Bernama News Channel’s Iqram Rosli.

The thrilling Sub-Zero challenge in Snow World ended on this note with everyone walking home with a prize.

The grand prize winner Brian Lee took home the Gold Media Trophy, while Iqram Rosli and Muzzamil took home a 3 day 2 night stay at Genting Grand Hotel, along with passes to The Void and Skytropolis for two people.

Rewards were also showered on those who gamely challenged the wintry conditions, with the second prize winner Eddy Ong taking home a silver trophy, while Nik took the 3 day 2 night stay at Resorts World Langkawi and a Skytropolis Fun Day Pass for two, and third prize winner Zamir took home a bronze trophy, a 2 day 1 night stay at Awana Hotel and a Skytropolis Fun Day Pass for two people.