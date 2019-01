IT’S beginning to look a lot like Chinese New Year at Resorts World Genting. As the Year of the Earth Dog comes to a close and the Year of the Earth Boar approaches on the horizon, Malaysia’s premier entertainment resort is embracing the festive season in bright colours and bold decorations, setting the stage for an unforgettable Chinese New Year experience that is distinctive, delightful and delicious all at once.

From Jan 18 to Feb 19, 2019, experience a lavish pavilion erected at the lofty SkyAtrium in SkyAvenue mall – the starting point to explore the bounty of the season that Resorts World Genting has prepared. Multi-coloured bamboo poles form a network of walkways and stores, filled with traditional elements rich with symbolism. From bright red-and-gold lanterns representing wishes for a brighter future and giant Chinese peonies symbolising longevity planted in blue-and-white Ming vases to a miniature rock garden with bamboo and sculpted juniper trees expressing tranquillity, the entire resort will be a hub of prosperous bustle this Chinese New Year.

From the SkyAtrium, guests can then explore the Hilltop Walkway, where a Chinese New Year Bazaar has been set up. Featuring goodies from Resorts World Genting and its retail partners, the bazaar occupies the long corridor that stretches from the SkyAtrium to the fabled Arena of Stars. In addition to delicious cookies and generous hampers, the bazaar also features stores drawing on the rich heritage of Chinese culture – including oil paintings, stone carvings, cooper vases, Chinese art, Chinese calligraphy, jade objects and a Feng Shui Master offering consultations for a prosperous year ahead.

From Feb 5 to 10, gather at the Arena of Stars for spectacular shows from 10am all the way to evening. A Shanghai Night theme will set the ambience to usher in the new year. There will be a percussion & LED drums performances, Lion Dance stunts, ‘Fairies’ merry making and also a Pikachu performance.

The Lakeside area will also be the scene of a massive firecrackers display on Chinese New Year Eve to usher in the Year of the Boar. This area is opened to the public from Feb 5 to 19 where the Red Man trail takes guests through a route of brilliant decorations and tempting stores.

Food trucks will also be set up in the area from Feb 5 to 19, bookended by dramatic archways festooned with banners and cherry blossoms. Guests can tuck into some of Malaysia’s best food truck fare – including The Kopiboy, MKR Pizza, Malacca Fried Chicken, Ice Nami, Azry Kebab, The Good Mixer Truck and Summer Big Cup – in the cool mountain weather 6,000 feet above sea level.

Next stop is Allie the Elephant’s Courtyard concourse. This vast space has been decorated in hues of red and gold, installed with quirky modern art pieces painted with Chinese New Year motifs, good luck charms to cherry blossoms and traditional poetic couplets. In this highly imaginative – and highly Instagram-mable – space, guests will be able to browse for design curios, fashionable collectibles and appetising snacks.

From Allie the Elephant’s Courtyard concourse, the Red Man trail then enters SkySymphony, with its dynamic 360° screens and the largest permanent winch installation in Asia. Here, guests are invited to bask in the sights and sounds of Chinese New Year.

The Red Man walk then leads to Gohtong Jaya Baru at the Skytropolis Amusement indoor theme park – designed to emulate a lively al fresco Chinese village setting named after the township in Genting Highlands built by Tan Sri Lim Goh Tong, the founder of the Genting Group.

Pokemon fever continues at Resorts World Genting with a grand red-and-gold theme through Feb 28 2019, bringing the colourful characters from Nintendo’s best-selling videogame series to captivate guests with their amazing powers and adorable natures.

Pikachu will also be headlining a Chinese New Year Pikachu Parade – a carnival procession featuring lion dances, fairies and plenty of Pokémon decked in red-and-gold festive garb. The Pokémon will also be getting an entire stage to themselves in the Pikachu Dance show at SkyAvenue’s Times Square stage – featuring eight adorable singing-and-dancing Pikachu.

And just for Chinese New Year, Pikachu will be joined onstage with fellow iconic Pokémon Eevee – a duo that is a dream come true for all Pokémon fans. The Pikachu Parade and Pikachu Dance shows will be held on selected dates in January and daily from February 2 to 19.

There will be lion dance performances at the Arena of Stars on Day 1 to Day 6 of CNY from 10am, 12pm, 3pm, and 6pm. There will be no 6pm show on Day 5 while Day 8 will see a resort-wide parade.

On Feb 1, eight Malaysian singers Eddie Eu, Henry Tang, Kenny Chin, Yao Yi, Sharon Au, Vivy Wan, Look Wen Ching and Yvonne will take part in an early Chinese New Year concert.

On Feb 4, the three Asian Divas, consisting of veteran icons Frances Yip, Elisa Chan and Maria Cordero, will return to the Arena of Stars for their annual concert. Chinese New Year Eve will also see a special Shanghai-themed dinner held at the Genting International Convention Centre (GICC) with Malaysian-born Hong Kong actress and singer Chu Mimi with firecrackers at the Genting Grand Flag Pole and the outdoor theme park Lake Side.

The Arena of Stars will hold a very special concert on Feb 9, featuring Nick Chung and Stella Chung, the Sarawakian siblings’ festive songs have entertained Malaysian Chinese over the past decade with their CNY songs.

With all this, and more, Resorts World Genting will be a wonderful celebration of all that is traditional and all that is prosperous this Chinese New Year. From spectacular performances and vivid decorations to delicious dishes and wonderful items, a journey up to the peak of Gunung Ulu Kali is a must this festive season.