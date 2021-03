TO keep you motivated and to achieve a more balanced lifestyle this March, Heineken 0.0 is partnering with local fitness instructors and a celebrity chef to curate a series of virtual activities to enjoy with a can of ice cold Heineken 0.0. The series kicked off on March 7 with star fitness instructor and active lifestyle enthusiast Teo Yi Ping.

Next, get ready to groove to hip-hop, R&B, disco, soul and afro tunes, as you learn how to dance at parties with one of Malaysia’s top dance and fitness talents, Maybelline Wong, on March 13.

Starving from all the workouts?

Fear not, as Heineken 0.0 brings celebrity Chef Darren Chin of the award-winning DC Restaurant, to your screens. So grab your aprons and treat yourself to a balanced meal that pairs well with Heineken 0.0 on March 20.

To wrap up the virtual sessions, fitness instructor Alex Chee brings a HIIT workout session on March 27

that promises to get you breaking a sweat.

“Many of us have overindulged in food and drinks because of the holidays and festivities since December. To help our consumers to get back on track, we’re launching the Heineken 0.0 Dry March campaign – because now you can still have fun while working towards a balanced lifestyle.

“We welcome everyone to join all the action from the comfort of their homes with an ice cold Heineken 0.0,” said Pablo Chabot, Marketing Director of Heineken Malaysia Berhad.

Get free Heineken 0.0 today by participating in the month-long activities in the #Heineken00DryMarch 31Days Calendar on www.heineken00 drymarch.com.