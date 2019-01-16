Reunion of the Hakkas at Sunway Pyramid

IN line with celebrating Hakka heritage this Lunar New Year, Sunway Pyramid worked together with the Federation of Hakka Associations of Malaysia for a big feast which was attended by over 200 Hakka people. Representatives from the Hakka Association of Malaysia attended the event as well as shoppers who were invited through the mall’s Facebook page.

The event kicked off with a traditional Lion Dance which was followed by a unique Hakka Unicorn Dance. The Hakka unicorn helps ward off bad luck, and brings good luck too. This is different from the traditional dragon and lion dances, as it has unique Hakka elements like Hakka martial arts.

A wonderful performance of singing and dancing by the Women’s Section of the Hakka Association followed soon after which delighted the attendees and shoppers around the concourse. Those at the reunion gathering also had the opportunity to try 10 delicious Hakka dishes which were prepared by the Women’s Section too.

The event ended with a massive group Lou Sang to signify the reunion and celebration of prosperity and happiness amongst everyone.

From Jan 5 to Feb 7, 2019, the mall decked out the LG2 Orange Concourse with a fitting tribute to the Hakka people of Malaysia in celebration of the new year. Shoppers will be treated to exciting activities and unbeatable deals making it a one stop shop for all your Lunar New Year shopping!

With over 1,000 specialty shops throughout the mall including international fashion, beauty, sports and lifestyle, gadgets, toys and much more, shoppers will be spoilt for choice!

“Malls today play a pivotal role in inculcating timeless traditions, facilitating cultural exchange and fostering understanding in society. With each passing generation, traditions lose some of its meaning and significance. Hence, it is important for the future generations to know, understand and appreciate the values of these traditions,” said H.C Chan, Chief Executive Officer, Sunway Malls & Theme Parks.