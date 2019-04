DOES a global event that millions of people from various countries and all walks of life take part in sound familiar? No, not the World Cup. It is something far more important for the survival of every living being and the planet itself; Earth Day.

The unprecedented global destruction and rapid reduction of plant and wildlife populations are directly linked to causes driven singularly by human activity; deforestation, habitat loss, trafficking and poaching, unsustainable agriculture, pollution and pesticides, to name a few.

Having irrevocably upset the delicate balance of nature and pushing the general rate of rapid extinction of multiple species on the planet, the balance of nature has long been upset, but this sinking ship is still salvageable. We can still collectively work towards restoring balance, as all things should be.

With this in mind, the Pranic Healing Foundation has embarked on a mission to inculcate a culture of continuously sustaining balance on Mother Earth at all levels through the Heal Our Earth programme, which will take place at the Kuala Lumpur And Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) on Apr 21, 2019.

The objective of the programme is to educate Malaysians on the importance of preserving nature and to instill knowledge on how energy affects the physical environment and how to integrate this knowledge in our lifestyle

Pranic Healing Foundation of Malaysia was established in March 2015 and is affiliated to the World Pranic Healing Foundation, which is based in Manila. The foundation’s objectives are to promote good health and to provide an alternative form of healing to alleviate human ailments and suffering through Pranic healing techniques.

The foundation has also started conducting public programmes to create awareness on Pranic healing in Malaysia. These programmes include free public healing camps, talks, group meditations and counselling sessions.

Providing for the less fortunate is also an important part of the foundation’s mission. Towards this end, it provides funds and conducts feeding programmes in shelter homes such as Rita Home in Kapar and Tasputra Perkim’s Day-Care Centre in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur.