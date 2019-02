DAIKIN launched their latest line of R32 inverter air conditioners at the first Daikin Business Partners Convention 2019 held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on Feb 16.

The latest R32 product line effectively controls the speed of the air-conditioners and increases its efficiency while other features include hybrid cooling and humidity control, smart airflow with thermal sensors and 3D airflow, as well as smart clean functions. These latest additions were specifically designed to benefit users with different lifestyle needs.

Products from the latest line consists of FTKM - Flagship model (Energy Efficiency), FTKH (SMARTO) - Premium model (Smart Well Being), FTKU - Deluxe model (Comfort) and FTKQ - standard model (Worry-Free).

The flagship air conditioner from the R32 range, the premium FTKH model known as “SMARTO” showcased how smart an air-conditioner can be in terms of catering to the different needs of consumers.

“We are very excited with the launch of this latest line of R32 inverter products. It is extremely energy efficient and environmentally friendly with smart functionality,” said Daikin Malaysia Sales and Service Sdn Bhd General Manager Lawrence Song Yew Beng.

“Here at Daikin, we believe in enhancing and alleviating our consumer’s lifestyle by ensuring that all products are of the best standards and equipped with the latest Japanese technology. This is to ensure our air-conditioners are smarter and easier on both your wallet and the environment.”

As part of its expansion plans for 2019, Daikin recently updated its service maintenance contracts to provide a more thorough post-installation service, as well as a new centralised call center that will act as a one-stop solution for all the company’s customers.