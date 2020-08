PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) launched the PETRONAS Setel-Mesra Bonanza Campaign on Aug 14, in its effort to continuously reward its loyal customers with cash and fuel vouchers, which will benefit a total of 992 winners.

Every week from Aug 15 to Oct 15, ten first prize winners will stand a chance to win RM3,000 in cash while 100 second prize winners will take home RM50 Setel vouchers, which can be redeemed for fuel. In addition, there will be two main grand prize winners, who will be rewarded with RM50,000 each throughout the campaign period.

Speaking about the campaign, PDB Retail Business Head Khalil Muri said, “The Mesra Bonanza Campaign, which began in 2018, has been a highly anticipated campaign for our customers. This year, we have renamed the campaign as we expand our offerings to include Setel vouchers.”

“It has undoubtedly been a challenging period for both individuals and businesses alike, and we hope the campaign would not only bring excitement while rewarding our customers, but also bring a semblance of normality. Our customers have fuelled our business and we are grateful to have them standing by us during these challenging times.”

Participation has also been made seamless and frictionless, true to PETRONAS’ brand commitment. Customers would only need to spend a minimum of RM30 on fuel or Kedai Mesra items at any PETRONAS stations nationwide and swipe their Kad Mesra to be entitled to one entry. To further promote safety and social distancing, customers who transact via the Setel mobile application will have more chances, automatically gaining five entries.

Setel is Malaysia’s first mobile application that integrates the e-payment platform with the pump, Kedai Mesra and loyalty benefits to create seamless retail-on-the-go experience for PETRONAS customers, which is now recognised as the only refuelling app in the market that helps minimise physical touch points.

Customers are encouraged to download the Setel mobile application to be qualified for more entries and link their Kad Mesra to the app. Kad Mesra membership is free and can be registered and activated directly from the Setel mobile application.