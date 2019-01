A TOTAL of 398 students from Methodist College Kuala Lumpur recently graduated at the college’s convocation ceremony, and are all set to embark on the next stage of their journey.

During the convocation ceremony held on Jan 26, the graduates received their scrolls from the college’s Chairman Datuk Dr Tan Kee Kwong and CEO Moey Yoke Lai in the presence of Deputy Minister of International Trade & Industry Ong Kian Ming.

During the ceremony, Diploma in Early Childhood Education (DECE) student Liew Yu Jing received the Datuk Dr Chiam Heng Keng Award for best performance among her peers, while Teo Jun Hong received the Datuk F R Bhupalan award for best perfomance in the Western Australian Certificate of Education examination 2018.

Meanwhile, Lee Kin Kuan received the Yin Kam Yoke award for best performance in the November 2018 GCE A level examination, while Student Union President, Ryan Pararaja Abraham received the CEO award for the certified accounting technician course.

A total of 139 students graduated from the Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE) programme, with 21 of them receiving the excellence awards, while 189 students graduated from the GCE A Levels course, with 18 students receiving excellence awards.

Twenty two students graduated from the DECE, nine students passed with merit and four passed with distinction.

Fourteen students graduated from the certified accounting scholars (CAT) course, with Arianna Yong Qiao-Ru receiving the outstanding scholars award, while five other students received awards for emerging tops in individual subjects.

Methodist College Kuala Lumpur currently has 1,642 students enrolled in six programmes, 1,120 in A Levels, 146 in Australian Matriculation, 84 Certified Accounting Scholars (CAT), 94 in ACCA, 86 in the American Degree Transfer programme, 18 studying for a Diploma in Social Works and 46 part-time students.