Rewarding loyal customers

7-Eleven Malaysia, the nation’s leading convenience store chain, has teamed up with emoji to launch its collectable premium loyalty programme, EMOBEAR. -The one-of-a-kind collection comes in 27 adorable designs, each featuring a different emoticon on the jersey of the EMOBEAR, namely Luvly, Starry, Wannabey, Notty and Ka-Chingy, among others.

Customers will be rewarded with programme stickers for every purchase of RM5 and above in a single receipt at any 7-Eleven Malaysia outlets, from now until Aug 16. A bonus sticker will be rewarded if the purchase includes a selected partner product from brands such as Pepsi, Cadbury and Marigold, among others.

With a total of 24 stickers, an EMOBEAR is redeemable for free. Alternatively, customers can also purchase an EMOBEAR at RM9.90 alongside 12 stickers. The redemption period of this campaign is until Aug 23.

“The popularity of emoticons has inspired us to integrate them into our loyalty programme. Emoticons are not only changing the way we express ourselves through text, but also expanding the way we communicate. They have become a usual feature in our daily communications on digital mediums, and we are certain that these adorable plush toys would definitely be a hit among fans,” said 7-Eleven Malaysia Marketing General Manager Ronan Lee.

“As a bonus, customers may also participate in our social media contest, dubbed ‘Take A Picture With Your #EMOBEAR’ from Jun 22 until Aug 2. A total of ten winners will stand a chance to take home three EMOBEARs of their choice.

To participate in the contest, one just has to snap a photo with their redeemed 7-Eleven’s #EMOBEAR and upload the most creative photo on their Facebook or Instagram account with hashtags #PictureWithEMOBEAR, #EMOBEAR and #7ElevenMY in the caption.”

Additionally, the latest offerings include Aiskleem and the extensive 7-11 packaged bakery selections, from its delectable range of imported and trending products to its scrumptious selection of onigiri and chilled Ready-to-Eat meals as well as the iconic, 7-Eleven’s signature Slurpee and be rewarded with programme stickers to start the EMOBEAR collection.

Customers can also download and sign up as a My7E loyalty app member to enjoy more benefits when they shop with 7-Elven. As a welcome reward to all new members, a complimentary one-off RM3 e-cash voucher will be given for every successful sign-up.

Other benefits that await members include annual birthday reward, exclusive in-app monthly product e-Stamp cards that reward members based on repeat purchases, fortnightly product or service e-Coupons.

With the launch of EMOBEAR, 7-Eleven Malaysia aspires to continue elevating customers’ shopping experiences and to scale greater heights as the largest convenience store operator in Malaysia with over 2,400 stores nationwide. To meet today’s expectations in providing convenience to customers, 7-Eleven Malaysia opts to stay close to its customers’ heart by staying true to its motto, “Always There for You”.