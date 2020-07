Pesta Kaamatan and Gawai Dayak are the most anticipated harvest festivals in Sabah and Sarawak, gratitude is expressed by celebrating a year of good harvest with families and friends. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, many turned to observing the festivities by staying safe at home without massive celebrations.

Keeping the traditions going, Carlsberg Malaysia launched a two month long consumer promotion that enouraged fellow Sabahans and Sarawakians to stay stronger for a smoother beer ahead with Carlsberg and Carlsberg Smooth Draught.

As the country adapts to a new norm, beer lovers responsibly enjoying their beers at their favourite local coffee shop or restaurant in a responsible manner. From now to Aug 7 while stocks last, Carlsberg and Carlsberg Smooth Draught purchases will stand consumers a chance to win sporty watches and jerseys.

For every Carlsberg or Carlsberg Smooth Draught purchase worth RM100 and above at participating bars, consumers will stand a chance to win a Huawei Watch GT2 worth RM700 by simply taking a photo of their receipt and submitting it via WhatsApp.

As for those supporting local coffee shops or hawker stalls around their neighbourhood, they get one limited-edition jersey upon buying 12 big bottles of Carlsberg or Carlsberg Smooth Draught.

True to its purpose of “Brewing for a Better Today & Tomorrow”, Carlsberg Malaysia has pledged support to communities in Sabah and Sarawak through a holistic “Safer Together” campaign that supports hundreds of schools and F&B operators affected by the pandemic.

“We are delighted to learn that our Safer Together initiatives have received very encouraging feedback from communities from all walks of life whose lives and livelihoods have been affected by COVID-19. As a responsible corporate citizen and in line with our corporate social responsibility efforts, we are committed to providing better education and learning environment at schools,” Carlsberg Malaysia Managing Director Stefano Clini commented.

Safer Schools is a campaign that has donated thermometers to 80 and 186 schools in Sabah and Sarawak respectively, along with providing disinfection services to a total of 32 East Malaysia schools located in high-risk areas.

The brewer also rolled-out a nationwide Carlsberg Smooth Draught promotion that provides utilities subsidy to small and medium-sized coffee shops, as well as launching Carlsberg’s Adopt A Keg campaign to build patronage at local bars and restaurants.

Read about Carlsberg Malaysia’s ‘Safer Together’ initiatives at https://bit.ly/CarlsbergSaferTogether