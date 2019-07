THE RHB Banking Group’s (RHB) third edition of Art with Heart (AWH) 2019 exhibition themed “Diversity and Inclusivity” was held from June 24 to 30, 2019.

The exhibition featured more than 100 artworks by 27 young and emerging artists and is part of RHB’s corporate social responsibility initiative to provide Malaysian artists with a platform to showcase their work.

Curated by Sarah NH Vogele, AWH 2019 featured artistic forms and mediums that depict exceptional talent manifested through acrylic, image transfers, impasto and stitching.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Muhammad Bakthiar Wan Chik officiated at the preview night held at the Bangsar Shopping Centre.

In his speech, Muhammad Bakthiar said Malaysian art has the potential to act as a draw factor for tourists. He said the ministry is keen on supporting the development of young talent in the arts scene.

“The efforts of RHB’s AWH exhibition is indeed commendable for giving local artists a valuable platform to showcase and expand their artistic work, which I am confident will help elevate Malaysian arts to the next level,” he said.

Also present at the event was RHB managing director Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli, who said AWH 2019 is a strategic platform that gives local artists an opportunity to reach out to the right audiences and further promote the Malaysian arts scene to an international audience.

“We believe that arts and culture will enrich and create meaning in people’s lives, it has the capacity to unify communities, activate spaces, promote sustainable development, tourism and economic activity. The appreciation of art and culture is at the centre of any society and community,” he added.

Local artist Tay Yu Lee, 23, from Sabah, managed to sell her artwork titled “Rungus Longhouse” for RM2,100 even before the start of the exhibition.

“I hope my art will draw interest about the uniqueness of the traditional longhouse and Sabah’s heritage houses,” said Tay, who is pursuing her third year in Art Technology at University Malaysia Sabah.