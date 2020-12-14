Rise to a bowl of Milo goodness

MILO, Malaysia’s favourite choco-malt beverage, is stirring up and serving more of its nutritious goodness, now in a bowl, with the new MILO Nutri Breakfast.

The first ever MILO instant oatmeal has the added goodness of imported oats, real fruit pieces and seeds.

As with any other MILO beverage, MILO Nutri Breakfast is made with the wholesome goodness of malt barley, milk, cocoa and packed with a unique combination of essential six vitamins and three minerals that helps to release energy from the food you eat. It is high in iron, calcium, and Vitamin D, as well as a good source of fibre, which is important to help maintain digestive function.

MILO Nutri Breakfast is currently available in two variants suitable for the whole family: Banana and Seeds.

The Banana variant contains real banana pieces, while the Seeds variant is packed with sunflower and pumpkin seeds.