WITH less than a month left, Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet) found another two lucky winners for the DuitNow Launch Contest which began on Jan 8 and ends on May 31, 2019.

On May 2, 2019, Siti Nurbaini Sophri and Cho Kah Poh walked, or rather drove home with a brand new Mercedes A200 and Mercedes GLC200, respectively. The contest that offers “life changing” prizes, is a result of PayNet’s collaboration with banks in Malaysia that led to the launch of DuitNow.

DuitNow allows bank customers to transfer money instantly and securely on a 24/7 basis through the internet or mobile channels of banks. These funds can be transferred using the mobile numbers, MyKad or business registration numbers of recipients.

The contest offers bank customers that use DuitNow a chance to win amazing prizes such as a RM1 million dream home, a total of RM1 million in cash prizes, five RM20,000 IKEA gift card shopping sprees, a RM100,000 Malaysia Airlines holiday package, and the aforementioned two vehicles.

Sending money amounting to RM5,000 using DuitNow is free for consumers and SMEs. To receive money, bank customers need only perform a one-time DuitNow ID registration by linking their mobile numbers, MyKad or MyPR numbers, passport numbers, or business registration numbers with their bank accounts.

Upon registration, customers are eligible for the DuitNow Launch Contest whenever payments are made through DuitNow. Each DuitNow fund transfer to a unique mobile number or ID number each day counts as one contest entry. Previously registered or pre-registered DuitNow customers are already eligible for the contest and can proceed to earn contest entries by sending money.

PayNet group CEO Peter Schiesser said DuitNow has received a phenomenal reception since its launch four months ago.

“We have more than seven million mobile numbers and identity card numbers registered to receive DuitNow payments, while transaction volume is growing more than 50% month-on-month.

“We hope the DuitNow Launch Contest will continue to encourage more Malaysians to discover the unparalleled convenience of sending money and making payments with DuitNow. There’s still a RM1 million house to be won. Winning one of our prizes will truly be a life-changing experience,” he said.