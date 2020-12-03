MALAYSIAN coffee lovers have something to look forward to, as Nestle Malaysia presents its first ever 100% home-grown coffee, Nescafe Classic Kopi Kedah! This first edition is made with 100% locally grown coffee beans from the Nescafe Grown Respectfully Programme, a sustainable coffee farming initiative launched last year in Kedah.

The coffee beans used in Nescafe Classic Kopi Kedah are grown with respect and selected with utmost care. Roasted to perfection and ground to a fine coffee powder, this delivers the signature aroma and taste of Nescafe Classic, bringing Malaysians a truly authentic local coffee experience.

Further paying homage to the 100% home-grown product, the all-new Nescafe Classic Kopi Kedah is packaged in a printed traditional Malaysian batik aluminum collectible tin can, bringing to life local elements.

The limited-edition Nescafe Classic Kopi Kedah is available in a 170g aluminum tin can, retailing for RM23.02 at selected local supermarkets and mini markets.