CLINCHING a FIABCI World Gold Award in the Purpose-Built category, along with two World Silver Awards in the Residential High-Rise and Mid-Rise categories, S P Setia has done it again at the FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards 2019.

It was the first time in FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards history where a company won three awards for projects located in three different continents in a single year; the FIABCI World Gold Award was for Setia Spice in Penang, while the two silver awards were for Parque Melbourne in Australia and Circus West Village at Battersea Power Station in London.

“Our latest World Gold Award marks the 11th time S P Setia has been conferred such a prestigious award, and we remain the only Malaysian developer to have achieved this feat,” said S P Setia Berhad President and CEO Datuk Khor Chap Jen.

Khor described the win as a remarkable achievement that was made possible with the dedication and hard work from the 2,300-strong Team Setia.

“We are thrilled and honoured that our projects are recognised and placed on par with other world-class developments. Inspired by our ‘Stay Together. Stay Setia’ brand mantra, we have not only made a name for ourselves as the No. 1 pure-play property developer in Malaysia, but we are now also an eminent player on the world stage.”

Setia (Melbourne) Development Company CEO Datuk Choong Kai Wai, who was present at the awards ceremony to receive the World Silver Award for Parque Melbourne, said the recognition reaffirmed Setia’s foresight and strategy in its expansion to Australia, and would undoubtedly gain the confidence of local buyers and foreign investors.

He added that the company will continue to place customers’ expectations as a priority and strongly believes that the company’s commitment towards innovation will help meet the demands of a rapidly evolving market.

Upon receiving the World Silver Award for Circus West, Battersea Power Station Development Company CEO Simon Murphy said, “We continue to make huge progress on creating a unique destination for London and restoring a world-famous icon that will be visited and enjoyed by many for generations to come.”