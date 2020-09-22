Safe travels to Maldives

THE World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has recognised the efforts of the Maldives in implementing enhanced health and safety measures, in line with the WTTC global Safe Travels protocols, and creating a safe, gradual plan by rebuilding confidence among travellers and ensuring a coordinated approach in restarting its tourism industry.

Maldives achieved the Safe Travels Stamp, which is endorsed by the World Tourism Organisation and more than 200 travel companies.

The objective of the Safe Travel Stamp is to provide confidence to travellers and re-establish consumer confidence in Travel & Tourism and ensure travellers of enhanced standards of hygiene are in place and the assurance that they can once again experience ‘Safe Travels’. It is the world’s first ever global safety and hygiene stamp for Travel & Tourism, designed to address Covid-19 and similar outbreaks.

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) also embraced the WTTC Safe Travels stamp, which has the safety and hygiene of travellers as its top priority. Since the launch of the stamp, major destinations around the world have signed up to the world’s first ever global safety and hygiene stamp.