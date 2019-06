SAMSUNG Malaysia Electronics has launched “My School, My Home”, a place where education and accessibility converge in the hopes of improving and enriching the lives of rural students.

The telco launced the initiative to give the students, teachers, and parents of SK Rambungan a better life with the help of two solutions: a better equipped resource centre to improve the teaching and learning standards in the school – “My School” – and hostel facilities to accommodate teachers and parents travelling from afar – “My Home”.

Located in the rural area of Daerah Lundu, SK Rambungan lacks the basic resources needed for a conducive learning environment. Many of the school’s students and teachers also live far away, making the daily commute to and from the school a long and tiring journey, this has caused the number of students to dwindle over the years.

“At Samsung, we recognise that it is part of our responsibility to aid the improvement of the global community. We always aim to deliver groundbreaking innovations in the hopes that we can help enrich lives and contribute to social prosperity. We hope that with this initiative, we can bridge the technology gap between rural students and their counterparts in the cities and in turn, we hope we can provide the residents at SK Rambungan with equal opportunities in terms of living and learning,” said the president of Samsung Malaysia Electronics Yoonsoo Kim.

“My School” is fully equipped with Samsung Galaxy tablets as well as a smart TV, to facilitate the teaching and learning process. For teachers and parents travelling from afar, “My Home” was erected, complete with air conditioning, home appliances and TVs for entertainment generously provided by Samsung. The existing children’s hostel facilities like the laundry areas were also upgraded, with proper washing stations and new washing machines.

Present at the launch was Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi who commended Samsung for the initiative, adding that it had improved the lives of the students and teachers.

“Congratulations to everyone who has helped make this initiative a reality. Because of your hard work, the students of SK Rambungan have been given a platform where their ambitions and aspirations can flourish with the access to digital education.

“We are very proud of what has been accomplished today and I urge that we all continue to support our national agenda in using ICT towards achieving a knowledge-based nation, to do our part in contributing towards a better Malaysia,” he said.