SPURRED by the success of its inaugural restaurant, Santan today launched its second outlet in the Klang Valley at the Sunway Pyramid shopping centre here, catering to the strong demand from the local population and its surrounding areas.

Santan is the inflight food and beverages (F&B) brand of AirAsia, the world’s best low cost airline for 11 years running as rated by Skytrax. Santan has set a vision to be the first fast food franchise across Asean.

Dubbed the world’s first inflight F&B brand to open a restaurant on ground, AirAsia’s Santan restaurant established its first outlet at the Mid Valley Megamall in the capital city in December 2019 to an overwhelming response from the foodie community, both local and international.

Marrying digital technology into the physical outlet, customers have the option to dine in at the restaurant, takeaway or delivery. Almost a third of its online orders at the MidValley outlet has been coming from Petaling Jaya and its surrounding areas like Puchong and Subang, leading to the decision to choose Sunway Pyramid as its next location.

Amidst the challenging economic climate, the expansion will enable Santan to create new job opportunities and help rehire former airline industry employees. Hailing from different professional backgrounds such as cabin crew and ground services, they have been be reskilled and retrained to serve Santan’s offline and online customers.

Santan is also offering franchising opportunities to budding F&B entrepreneurs with a great value proposition. With a competitive franchise package, local entrepreneurs can benefit from a viable investment opportunity supported by AirAsia and its partners. Santan will be providing continued support and training for all potential franchisees starting from the fourth quarter of this year.

Besides working with a popular delivery partner, Santan also offers its own in-house delivery service and is supported by AirAsia’s growing F&B platform, OURFOOD, that allows franchisees more opportunities to increase profitability.

General Manager of Santan, Catherine Goh said: “We are proud to expand our business after launching our first outlet about half a year ago. This milestone would not have been possible without the support from our loyal customers and their love for our Asean dishes and unparalleled quality at affordable prices. Although these are challenging times, our entry into the food and beverage industry and our strategic vision to grow Santan through expansion with franchising opportunities have certainly been accelerated thanks to popular demand.

“Besides helping local budding entrepreneurs to make their foray into the food and beverage industry, we will also continue to work with local small and medium enterprises to market their products at Santan and source fresh produce directly from local farmers and producers through OURFARM, as part of our commitment to support local economic growth. So when you dine in, take away or order your favourite Santan meal via delivery, you are directly helping our local communities. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our new outlet in Sunway Pyramid.”

Apart from freshly cooked dishes, Santan has also introduced its range of ready-to-eat frozen meals including its signature items such as Pak Nasser’s Nasi Lemak and Nasi Padang with Beef Rendang, on top of a new menu line up of Asean dishes and beverages such as Nasi Lemak Goreng with Ayam Goreng Berempah, Crispy Chicken Bites with Rempah Cheese sauce and Gado-gado.

To celebrate the new outlet opening, Santan is offering customers a limited-time promotion of two Combo Meals comprising one meal and a drink each for only RM20. This is exclusively for dine in, take away and delivery orders at the new Sunway Pyramid outlet and can be made at santan.com.my from July 22 until 31. The promo code is SUNWAY.