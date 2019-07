WITH the introduction of metal straws that can be redeemed from participating malls, Sunway Mall’s decision to “break up” with plastic straws is in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and the government’s decision to ban plastic straws in the Federal Territories in Malaysia.

This move is also a show of support by Sunway Group’s pledge for a greener future, and it extends to some of the malls’ tenants who will also be moving forward with metal straws. Aside from metal, biodegrable paper straws are also available at selected outlets. There are even tenants that have completely removed plastic straws and are rewarding customers that bring their own straws.

Celebrating the 100,000th redemption of metal straws, and in time for the Selangor government kicking off the Plastic Straw Free (#BebasStrawPlastik) campaign on July 1, 2019, an exclusive 916 gold straw was minted to reward the lucky shopper who redeems the milestone redemption at Sunway Malls.

“At Sunway Malls, we take customer experience as one of the main factors to make their experience in the mall a memorable one, and we’re pleased to reward our customers in their effort to play a part in our sustainable future,” said Sunway Malls marketing director Loo Hoey Theen.

To be eligible, shoppers need to spend RM100 in two receipts before being able to redeem their very own metal straws from the Concierge counters of selected malls under the Sunway Malls banner; Sunway Pyramid, Sunway Velocity Mall, Sunway Putra Mall and Sunway Carnival Mall.

Tenants that participated in the campaign included Wacoal, Yves Rocher, Juicy, Bluunis, Empro, The Chicken Rice Shop, MDS, Dubuyo, Skin Renew, Jeoel, Triumph, Red Revenge, Origins, Cotton On, Stuff’ d and more.