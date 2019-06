AS a long time champion of unconventional talent, courage and passion, Tiger Beer is inspiring Malaysians to ‘Uncage’ themselves and to create unexpected possibilities.

This time around, they will be taking it to the next level with the new Tiger ROAR Project platform.

Seeking to celebrate emerging talent from the streets of Malaysia, the project will elevate musicians, artists, fashion designers and chefs who have challenged conventions by providing a community, voice and the courage to roar for all the world to hear.

The four selected by Tiger Beer to helm the Tiger ROAR Project this year are hip-hop artist and rapper Dato’ Maw, musician and chef Kent Lee, fashion designer Yong Sheng, along with pyrographer and artist Sonia Luhong.

Working in partnership with The Beer Factory in Hartamas, the four raw talents were commissioned to create elements which will leave their own mark on the newly-opened outlet; bespoke outfits by Yong Sheng, Dato’ Maw’s music curation, Sonia’s pyrography and Kent’s collaboration menu with The Beer Factory’s chef.

“Tiger Beer has long encouraged Malaysians to uncage their passion to realise their dreams, and with the Tiger ROAR Project we are taking this to the next level. Our streets are a hotbed of emerging unconventional talent, from art and design to food and music, and as a brand we believe in giving them the spotlight their passion deserves.” said Tiger’s Marketing manager Pearly Lim.

The Tiger ROAR Project was launched along with the opening of The Beer Factory Hartamas which saw guests introduced to the four talents and their work, with a host of other performances and activities over a span of two days.

Globally launched last November at a star-studded event in Seoul, South Korea, the Tiger ROAR Project celebrates unconventional, emerging raw talent from Asia and around the world. Another global event featuring some of Malaysia’s talents will take place later this year. More details will be revealed in the months to come.