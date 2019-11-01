Seeking talent

THE homegrown app Step4work was soft-launched at the Step4work Talent Showcase Final 2019 on Oct 26, after ten finalists of the Step4work Mini Showcase talent contests battled for the grand prize of a Samsung Galaxy S10+.

From singers, guitarists, a magician to an entire band, the Step4work Talent Showcase Final 2019 culminated in the band ZiiZ obtaining the champion title and the coveted Samsung Galaxy S10+, with the first and second runner-ups, singers Mindy Ang and Bella Latif winning a Red Buffalo Monopod each.

Prior to the ten finalists squaring off against each other, Alleycats bassist Jimie Loh opened the night’s series of performances with two others.

A job app that connects talented individuals with cool brands, Step4work functions as a platform that provides homegrown talents a means to get paid for their passion by exposing their skills in the job market. On the other end, recruiters will gain easy access to the aforementioned group.

From music, acting and dancing to designing and accounting, over 3,000 users have registered on the platform. Talents on the search for gigs and recruiters seeking them will be able to connect easily through the app’s Job Posting function, where recruiters will post jobs that talents can then browse and apply for.

Whether a user of the app wants to be discovered or to find a talent, Step4work caters to either needs.

The app is currently available for download on both the Apple Appstore and Google Play.