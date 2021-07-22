THIS summer, Starbucks is collaborating with iconic sportstyle brand FILA for the first time to offer an exclusive, co-branded collection of sporty street style essentials that seamlessly combine fashion, function, and on-trend design. The collection is available exclusively to customers in Asia Pacific for a limited time only.

Blending Starbucks rich brand heritage with FILA’s classic aesthetic and modern design, the Starbucks X FILA collection showcases bold yet timeless designs in FILA’s signature white, navy and red. The must-have merchandise items feature drinkware and lifestyle accessories that energise adventure-seekers and trend-setters alike to seize the summer.

“Starbucks is excited to partner with FILA for the first time in this bold new collection,” said Erin Silvoy, vice president, Product and Marketing, Starbucks Asia Pacific. “The Starbucks X FILA collection unites Starbucks mission to nurture the human spirit and FILA’s legacy of celebrating athletics and the collective good. We can’t wait to share these limited-edition items with our customers across the region.”

“Our first collaboration with Starbucks is sure to energie customers and fans across Asia,” said Chase Park, Head Manager, Apparel Division, FILA Korea., FILA. “We’re proud to join forces with Starbucks to offer a wide range of exclusive items that will help customers explore their own unique style and chase new experiences all summer long.”

This unique lineup of Starbucks X FILA offers a modern interpretation of two classics, with products that boast an on-the-go, classic and dynamic sensibility.